A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with driving under the influence Thursday after the SUV he was driving struck another vehicle head on, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old Triangle woman and injuring her two children, ages 8 and 6, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Springwoods Drive and Old Bridge Road at 6:09 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, to investigate the crash, which involved a 2011 Ford Explorer and a 2011 Toyota Camry, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Their investigation determined that the 2011 Explorer made a left turn from Glenridge Drive onto Springwoods Drive, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver continued in the wrong direction until his Explorer collided with the Camry, which was traveling northbound on Springwoods Drive, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Toyota, Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens, 32, of Triangle, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, Perok said.
Wilkens' two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were in the backseat of the Toyota and properly restrained. They were injured in the crash and also transported to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover, Perok said.
The driver and only occupant of the Ford Explorer was not injured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Perok said.
Following the investigation, the driver, Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 26, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, in connection with the incident.
Guillen is being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center ahead of a Jan. 19 court date.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(2) comments
Probably illegal
Through this tragedy, two children have lost their mother - and this is your comment? Nice.
