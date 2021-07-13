You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Domestic call prompts police response, closure of Lake Jackson Road in Manassas

  • Updated
  • 0
Prince William police officers outside barricade situation on Lake Jackson Road tactical gear

Prince William County police officers, some in tactical gear, respond to a barricade situation outside a home in the Lake Jackson area of Manassas.

 John Calhoun

Prince William County police remained outside a Lake Jackson area home Tuesday afternoon hours after they were first called for a domestic disturbance involving a barricade situation, according to police.

As of about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Lake Jackson Road remained closed between Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road as officers continued to try to coax an individual from a home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive. The person is alone inside the home, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

Several officers, including some in tactical gear, responded to the home beginning at about 8:12 a.m., initially due to a domestic incident, Perok said.

The situation is contained to the residence and there is “no active threat to the community,” Perok said.

As of 1:30 p.m., no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, as it was still ongoing, Perok said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with Prince William Times for updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters