Police: Domestic call prompts police response, closure of Lake Jackson Road in Manassas

Prince William County police remained outside a Lake Jackson area home Tuesday afternoon hours after they were first called for a domestic disturbance involving a barricade situation, according to police.
As of about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Lake Jackson Road remained closed between Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road as officers continued to try to coax an individual from a home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive. The person is alone inside the home, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Several officers, including some in tactical gear, responded to the home beginning at about 8:12 a.m., initially due to a domestic incident, Perok said.
The situation is contained to the residence and there is “no active threat to the community,” Perok said.
As of 1:30 p.m., no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, as it was still ongoing, Perok said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
