A community meeting organized by Prince William County police and its Citizen’s Advisory Board to discuss the police response to a May 30 protest in Manassas has become a point of contention among county supervisors.
Republican supervisors are raising objections after it came to light that all five Democratic supervisors attended the Sunday, May 31, meeting while the board’s three Republican members said they were not invited.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said in a Facebook post Saturday, June 7, that the meeting violated Virginia’s open meeting law, which prohibits three or more supervisors from meeting to discuss the business of the board and to make decisions.
Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act says any gathering of two or more members of the same public body is allowed as long as no public business is transacted or discussed. But Candland alleges “that a substantial part of the discussion with police leaders included a robust discussion about county police policy in addressing future protests.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said in an email Monday that “we strongly believe our colleagues may have violated Virginia’s open government statutes thereby violating PWC citizens.”
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, meanwhile, said there was no discussion of police policy during the May 31 meeting. Boddye said Saturday, June 7, that supervisors went “to listen, not legislate,” and called the accusations “a distraction.”
“In a blatant attempt to shift the local narrative away from the historic protests that have been occurring all across this nation and the world, they are feigning ignorance of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, claiming that our attendance constitutes a meeting of the board,” Boddye said in an email.
Boddye said that during the May 31 meeting, community members asked the police department to improve communication between police and the county board and to produce an “after-action report” regarding the police response to the May 30 protest.
Alan Gernhardt, executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, a state agency that helps resolve disputes regarding the state's FOIA law, said in an email Monday that “nothing in FOIA prohibits public officials from listening to matters of public concern.”
“To opine that a private meeting would fit within the definition of a ‘meeting’ under FOIA because of the attendance of three public officials without taking into account the public officials' participation in the discussions, even when the topic relates to matters of public concern, would virtually prohibit public officials from attending any private event or meeting,” Gernhardt said.
Candland and Lawson further contend the five Democratic supervisors again violated FOIA law when they voted 5-3 during their Tuesday, June 2, meeting to retreat to closed session to discuss how the FOIA law applies to elected officials attending community meetings.
County attorney Michelle Robl advised the closed session discussion. Candland, Lawson and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, refused to participate and left the meeting.
Whether a closed session is appropriate for a FOIA discussion depends on what is being discussed, Gernhardt said.
While “generalized advice on FOIA” would not qualify for a closed meeting, “if there is a specific legal matter or actual or probable litigation involving FOIA, then a closed meeting to consult with legal counsel would be allowed,” he said.
“In this instance, it appears there is a specific allegation of a violation of FOIA, so that allegation is something that could be discussed in closed meeting as a specific legal matter,” he said.
Meeting called by police
The disputed May 31 meeting was called by the Prince William County Police Department, which reached out to its Citizen’s Advisory Board, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The Citizen’s Advisory Board members were told that “if they wished to bring others to the conversation, we would be open to having them,” Perok said.
Prince William NAACP President Cozy Bailey, chairman of the Citizen’s Advisory Board, said police Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps called him on the night of the May 30 protests and asked that the Citizen’s Advisory Board “bring together community leaders” to discuss community policing.
The Citizen’s Advisory Board was established by the police department in 2017 and provides feedback to the police chief on a range of law enforcement topics like policing policies, community outreach and building public trust. The board meets on a monthly basis.
It is still unclear who decided which community leaders were invited to the meeting.
Bailey said the primary reason for the meeting was “to talk about the incident on Saturday,” in which several police officers and protesters were injured in what began as a peaceful protest near the intersection of Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Five arrests were made, and police say six officers were injured and numerous police vehicles and several nearby buildings were damaged.
Some who attended the rally have said the police agencies acted aggressively and used excessive force against people in the crowd. During the May 31 meeting, police listened as community members discussed a wide range of topics, including “national strategies and individual incidents of racial bias,” Bailey said.
The “biggest thing” to come from the discussion, Bailey said, was that a demonstration of understanding and empathy from police officers toward protesters would be the quickest way to de-escalate any “hot emotions” at subsequent protests.
The board of supervisors held an emergency meeting later in the day on Sunday, May 31. During that meeting, police Chief Barry Barnard said the feedback received from community members was “very strong and very helpful.” Barnard said the meeting gave the police department ideas “to keep the conversation going on this very important topic of policing in America.”
Since the May 30 protest, protests in Prince William County and Manassas have been mostly peaceful. Police made two arrests early Monday, June 1, after people entered the Wal-Mart store on Liberia Avenue in Manassas and allegedly damaged the store and attempted to steal items. The Virginia State Police arrested 22 people Friday, June 5, after a group of about 75 people marched along Interstate 95 near Dumfries, prompting the police to close parts of the highway for about an hour and a half, according to state police.
It remains unclear whether the May 31 police meeting led to the de-escalation of tensions at later protests.
Perok said that “nothing was discussed [at the meeting] that impacted later demonstrations,” and that subsequent demonstrations by protesters, “were successful, in most part, because of the peaceful crowd[s]” at later events.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
This has to be the worst, most partisan article ever written by Daniel Berti. And that’s saying a lot because he specializes in terrible, partisan articles on behalf of the Democrat Party.
Journalism is dead.
