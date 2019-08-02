In what can only be described as an online-dating-encounter gone bad, a local man was shot in the face with an unknown liquid and robbed of his wallet earlier this week when he arrived for a meeting he set up with a woman via the “Happn” dating app.
Happn is an app that alerts users to people with whom they “happen” to cross paths, allowing them to set up real-life meetings if desired, according to its website.
That’s what a 30-year-old man said he thought he was doing when he arranged to meet with an unknown woman in the 15500 block of Three Otters Place in the Prince William County area of Manassas at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, according to Prince William police.
Instead, the man was greeted at the residence by an unknown man who appeared to brandish a handgun. The man demanded money and then pulled the trigger on the gun, causing “a liquid” to be sprayed in the victim’s eyes, according to Officer Renee Car, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The man took the victim’s wallet before fleeing the area in an older white U-Haul pickup truck. No injuries were reported, Carr said in a police news release.
The victim recently reported the incident to police, prompting the investigation. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. The investigation continues, police said.
