Police are still looking for a suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting that left two people dead and two injured. The incident occurred during what police described as a large party in Dale City.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 3300 block of Bristol Court at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, to find two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The residential area is near Birchdale Avenue and Dale Boulevard, about a block away from Dale City Elementary School.
Two men died at the scene despite the officers’ efforts to immediately render first-aid. The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
A third man who was later determined to be at the event when the shooting occurred also arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, Perok said in a news release.
“The investigation revealed that there was a large party at the home when the shooting occurred,” the release said.
The victims were not immediately identified by police, but all are believed to be adults, Perok said.
Detectives with the police department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.
The incident was not random, and there is no threat to the surrounding community, Perok said.
The names of the deceased will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin, and additional information will be released when it becomes available, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.