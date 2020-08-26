A 69-year-old resident of Lake Side townhouse community in Dale City was arrested Monday on possession of child pornography charges, according to Prince William County police.
A search warrant was executed on Monday at a residence in the 3500 block of Rapid Lane in Dale City in connection with an investigation by the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
Following the investigation, James Timothy Troutman, 69, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, the release said.
Troutman is being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of an Oct. 22 court date.
