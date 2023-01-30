A Dale City man was arrested last week on sexual assault and drug charges after police determined he gave drugs to three girls, one of whom he met online, and sexually assaulted two of them during encounters last August, according to police.
Officers with the Prince William County Police Department’s special victims bureau began their investigation into the incidents on Aug. 31, 2022.
The detectives determined that three female victims, all under the age of 18, allegedly met with the man at a home in the 13200 block of Nassau Drive in Dale City on Aug. 10, 2022.
During that meeting, the man is alleged to have provided the three girls with illegal narcotics before sexually assaulting two of them, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
On August 14, the man met with one of the girls at the same residence a second time, during which he allegedly again gave her illegal narcotics before sexually assaulting her, Carr said in a news release.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, police arrested Balmore Alexander Ortiz Guardado, 35, of 13221 Nassau Drive, in Dale City, in connection with the incidents. Guardado was charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration and four counts of distribution of narcotics to a minor in connection with the incident, the release said.
Guardado was being held without bond Monday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
