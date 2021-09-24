Police: Culpeper woman, 65, dies after 3-car wreck in Nokesville

A 65-year-old Culpeper woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained Friday afternoon in a three-car wreck on Nokesville Road in Nokesville, according to Prince William County police.
Police responded to the crash, located in the 13700 block of Nokesville Road, at about 2:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
The investigation determined the driver of 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Nokesville Road when her vehicle crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2015 Honda Pilot that was traveling the opposite direction.
The Hyundai continued in the opposite lane where it then collided with a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The driver has been identified as Ann Louise Adams, 65, of Culpeper, Dickinson said in a news release.
The driver and a passenger from Suzuki, a 72-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of Manassas, were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Dickinson said.
The driver of the Honda Pilot was identified as a 75-year-old Manassas man.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. Speed is unknown at this time. The investigation continues, the release said.
