You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Culpeper woman, 65, dies after 3-car wreck in Nokesville

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

A 65-year-old Culpeper woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained Friday afternoon in a three-car wreck on Nokesville Road in Nokesville, according to Prince William County police.

Police responded to the crash, located in the 13700 block of Nokesville Road, at about 2:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

The  investigation determined the driver of  2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Nokesville Road when her vehicle crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2015 Honda Pilot that was traveling the opposite direction. 

The Hyundai continued in the opposite lane where it then collided with a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The driver has been identified as Ann Louise Adams, 65, of Culpeper, Dickinson said in a news release.

The driver and a passenger from Suzuki, a 72-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of Manassas, were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Dickinson said. 

The driver of the Honda Pilot was identified as a 75-year-old Manassas man.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash. Speed is unknown at this time. The investigation continues, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters