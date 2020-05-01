Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Cardinal Drive Friday afternoon following a crash involving a pedestrian.
The accident was reported by police at about 3 p.m. Friday, May 1 in a Facebook post. Police offered no information about the victim or his condition.
The eastbound lanes have been closed, while one westbound lane remains open. Expect delays and avoid the area if you can.
