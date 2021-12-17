You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police chief: Woodbridge shootings related to gang dispute

  • Updated
  • 1
Photo_News_TrafficStops_Newsham_2.jpg

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham (file)

 Staff photo

An uptick in shootings and gun violence in the Woodbridge area is related to a dispute between rival gangs, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday. 

More than half a dozen separate shootings have occurred in Woodbridge this month. Last Sunday morning, three security guards and a bystander were injured by gunfire outside the Palace nightclub. Between Dec. 4 and 7, police reported five separate shooting incidents in three days.

Newsham said in an interview Thursday evening there appears to be a dispute between some of the gangs in the Woodbridge area. Newsham declined to comment on which gangs were involved, only saying they are “established” and have been in the county for years. 

“I won't talk about specific gangs because I don't want to give them any credibility, I don’t want them to be glamorized by the media,” Newsham said. 

Newsham said Prince William police are working quickly to prevent more violence from occurring. He said police investigators are preparing to announce several significant cases and arrests in the coming weeks.

“This type of behavior is just not going to be tolerated by us, and we're going to put all the resources that we need to put on it to ensure that this stops,” Newsham said. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

someone
someone

By all means, don't mention the names of the Hispanic and/or Black gangs. It might hurt their feelings. After all, a diversity of lifestyle choices is inclusive and equitable. It's America's strength.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters