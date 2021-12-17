Police chief: Woodbridge shootings related to gang dispute

An uptick in shootings and gun violence in the Woodbridge area is related to a dispute between rival gangs, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday.
More than half a dozen separate shootings have occurred in Woodbridge this month. Last Sunday morning, three security guards and a bystander were injured by gunfire outside the Palace nightclub. Between Dec. 4 and 7, police reported five separate shooting incidents in three days.
Newsham said in an interview Thursday evening there appears to be a dispute between some of the gangs in the Woodbridge area. Newsham declined to comment on which gangs were involved, only saying they are “established” and have been in the county for years.
“I won't talk about specific gangs because I don't want to give them any credibility, I don’t want them to be glamorized by the media,” Newsham said.
Newsham said Prince William police are working quickly to prevent more violence from occurring. He said police investigators are preparing to announce several significant cases and arrests in the coming weeks.
“This type of behavior is just not going to be tolerated by us, and we're going to put all the resources that we need to put on it to ensure that this stops,” Newsham said.
(1) comment
