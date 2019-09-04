Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard will host a “Conversation with the Chief” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Mullen Elementary School in Manassas.
The public is invited to attend the event to meet the chief and ask questions directly to him and members of the police department staff.
The school is located at 8000 Rodes Drive in Manassas.
The chief holds community conversations periodically and plans to hold additional events at other locations across Prince William County this year, according to a news release announcing the event.
