Prince William County’s crime rate in 2022 rose to its highest level since 2015, with an increase in aggravated assaults and homicides that Police Chief Peter Newsham calls “concerning."
In 2022, 20 people were killed in 15 separate incidents. That's the highest one-year number of homicide victims in the county since 2016, when there were 22. The number has almost doubled from 11 homicides in 2021.
“It’s very concerning to see 20 homicides in our community,” Newsham said during a presentation to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, April 4. “That’s 20 unnecessary losses of life.”
The majority of last year’s homicide victims—16— were shot to death with guns, while two were stabbed. Most victims knew their killers, according to police information. Eighteen of the 20 homicides have been closed with arrests, and two are still being investigated, though Newsham said one of the unsolved cases is likely “a few months” from being closed.
The 2022 crime rate -- including all crimes, not just violent crimes — was 37.7 crimes per 1,000 residents. It rose from 32.9 per 1,000 in 2021, according to part of the 2022 crime report that was released April 4. The full 2022 annual crime report is expected to be released in the coming days, Newsham said.
Though crime in the county dropped to its lowest level during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it has been rising since then. Prior to the pandemic, it had been steadily falling every year.
The 2022 crime rate is still slightly below Prince William County’s average over the past 15 years, however, which is 38.9 per 1,000 residents, and remains below the state average, which is estimated to be 47.3 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2022, Newsham said.
Arrests have also increased 14.8% from 2021, with 8,043 total arrests in the county in 2022, Newsham said.
Juveniles comprised slightly more of the arrests in 2022 than in 2021, rising from 6.2% to 7.3% of overall arrests. But juvenile arrests remain lower than in 2020, when they comprised 10.1% of arrests.
“We have a lot of good kids that are doing the right thing every single day,” Newsham said. “If they’re only 7% of arrests, they’re not the problem. Adults are the problem.”
Newsham said that the police department hopes to reduce future gun violence by holding offenders accountable, citing the department’s high closure rate on homicide cases.
“People involved in gun violence often have a criminal history, often a violent criminal history,” Newsham told the Prince William Times in an interview after his presentation.
Newsham told the county board there has been a worrying increase in guns stolen from vehicles. In 2022, 136 guns were stolen from vehicles, leading police to warn residents against keeping their firearms in their cars.
“You can’t leave firearms in your cars,” Newsham said. “If you do, you’re leaving it to be used by another person.”
Newsham said that although the department is concerned about guns taken from cars, none of the homicides in 2022 were committed with guns stolen in that way.
