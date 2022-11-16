Prince William police confiscated 14 guns from county schools over the last two years, including nine during the 2021-22 school year and five, so far, this year, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham told school board members Tuesday.
“That is five too many,” Newsham said, referring to the guns taken from schools since late August. “I know that is very concerning for everyone to hear.”
The number of weapons confiscated by police across Prince William County’s more than 100 schools was among the information Newsham shared Tuesday, Nov. 15, during his first presentation to the school board on the status of school security.
The briefing, made at the request of school board members, included the number of arrests made at schools over the past two years, the number of “school resource officers” assigned to patrol schools and a general overview of school security procedures.
School security staff also explained that the division has beefed up security in school buildings this year by adding 104 full-time positions dedicated to school safety. The bulk of those positions – 97 – are new security assistants who were added to schools this year, mostly at the elementary school level.
Shootings, weapons, threats
Newsham did not offer details about where the 14 guns were confiscated or from whom. There have been no shootings at Prince William County schools this year, but two were reported last year during afterschool, extracurricular athletic events, only one of which was school sponsored.
In August 2021, two students, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were injured when shots were fired outside Freedom High School during a football game. A 17-year-old Prince William County student was later arrested in connection with that incident.
On May 1, 2022, two men were injured during a shooting that occurred during a Sunday morning flag football game at Benton Middle School. A Dumfries man was later arrested in connection with that incident.
In addition to the five guns confiscated at schools this year, seven other weapons were recovered, including one stun gun, four knives and two razor/box cutters, Newsham said.
Last school year, a total of 24 weapons were removed from schools, including the nine guns, Newsham said.
Regarding arrests, Newsham said there have been five arrests in schools this year and 14 last year. Last year’s arrests included 10 juveniles and four adults.
The five arrests this school year involved three juveniles and two adults, he said.
All other incidents have been handled by school administration through disciplinary procedures or processes through Prince William County’s Juvenile Court Services Unit, he said.
Newsham said that for the size of the county’s 90,000-student school division, five arrests is a “very, very low number.”
But the school division has also investigated 46 threats since the beginning of the school year, which Newsham called a “significant number” that is “concerning.”
The threats are “very disruptive for children,” and “can be traumatic to kids to have to experience those threats or to have to see those threats,” Newsham said. “And I think we have to take the threats very, very seriously.”
Last school year, police investigated 124 threats.
Newsham said the majority of threats come from students, and that police have been able to determine “exactly where the threat[s] came from” in most cases.
When a threat is investigated, police officers speak to students involved with a parent present. If a weapon is mentioned in the threat, “oftentimes parents will give us consent to search the student’s room,” he added.
School Resource Officers
Prince William County police currently have 24 sworn officers working as full-time “school resource officers” in local schools, which Newsham said “is a couple more than we had last year.”
Staffing constraints, however, have kept the police department from having full-time SROs in each of the county’s middle and high schools, which has been the goal over the last few years.
This year, each of the county’s 13 high schools has a full-time SRO as do three middle schools: Fred Lynn Middle and Rippon Middle, both in Woodbridge, and Parkside Middle, in Manassas.
The county’s Independence Nontraditional School has two school resource officers, and the remaining six rotate among the county’s 18 other middle schools, Newsham said.
The SROs are supposed to stop at each of the schools at least once a day and are charged with developing relationships with the principals to “ensure that those places are safe,” Newsham said.
When a specific threat is identified at a school, Newsham said, the patrol division is alerted and “can give special attention to our schools.”
Newsham said he believes the SRO program is working in a “positive way,” adding: “I feel very good about our school resource officer program.”
Newsham also commented on the memorandum of understanding the county police signed with school division officials last year regarding how matters of school discipline are handled by principals and SROs. The MOU stresses that most matters of school discipline should be handled by school administrators – not police – to address concerns about student behavior resulting in criminal charges, which is sometimes referred to as the “school to prison pipeline.”
Newsham acknowledged that Prince William County schools have had problems in the past with too many students being arrested for minor infractions, such as disorderly conduct in schools. But the Virginia General Assembly’s move to eliminate the school-based disorderly conduct charge, as well as the new practices outlined in the MOU, have largely eliminated that problem, he said.
Newsham said he is generally opposed to arresting students for school discipline issues.
“In my opinion, if a student has already shown up for school, they’ve already done something good,” he said. “And we don’t want to take them out of that environment in handcuffs unless it is absolutely necessary.”
Everyday security procedures
To keep schools safe, new initiatives have been put into place this year along with division-wide security protocols, said Ron Crowe, Prince William County Schools director of risk management and security services.
“We don’t have time when there is an event to get into a secure posture, we need to already be in a secure posture,” Crowe said.
As a matter of course, interior and exterior doors are locked both during school days and when the school is vacant, he said, and access to schools is controlled at the main entrances with an intercom system.
Visitors must wear badges so they are easily identified, he said.
Crisis plans are in place at all schools, and all schools must complete 15 mandated crisis drills each year, he said. Students and staff are also required to watch a crisis management and response training video, Crowe said.
Recently, security protocols have been standardized at all varsity football games and after-school events, which include a visible security presence, Crowe said.
Lockdown shades have been installed at 52 elementary schools and the remaining will be completed this year. New weapons-free and gun-free zone signage has been hung at schools, Crowe said.
The school division aims to have a consistent, visible, and well-trained security staff throughout the entire school system, Crowe said.
Starting this year, the school division provided security uniforms for all school security officers.
“We want them to be visible and recognized by our staff, students and community when they show up, and also our law enforcement partners if they have to respond,” Crowe said.
All school security officers are provided with 36 hours of professional training annually, including how to use NARCAN, Crowe said.
Reach Jill Palermo and Cher Muzyk at news@fauquier.com
