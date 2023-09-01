Police have charged a Maryland woman with reckless driving in connection with an Aug. 20 fatal moped crash that killed a 67-year-old Woodbridge man.
Junaid Mahmood Qureshi, 67, of Woodbridge, was driving his 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped south on Neabsco Mills Road, approaching the intersection of Smoke Court, when he was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu. The collision caused Qureshi to be thrown from the moped onto the windshield of the Malibu before he rolled onto the ground.
Qureshi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an earlier police news release.
The driver of the Malibu, Tiffany Lowan Randolph, 41, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash, on Aug. 29, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Randolph remains in custody at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center pending a court hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.