Police charge 12-year-old boy in threat to Potomac View Elementary

A 12-year-old Arlington boy is facing charges after threats of potential violence were made toward Potomac View Elementary School, according to police.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Prince William County police responded to Potomac View Elementary, 14601 Lamar Road, in Woodbridge, at 8:30 a.m. to investigate a voice message “threatening potential violence” toward the school. The message was left on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Detectives with the police department’s violent crime unit identified the caller as a 12-year-old Arlington boy and determined that the risk to the school was not credible, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Following the investigation, detectives charged the boy with making threats over public airways. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, Carr said.
