Police: carjacking reported at Potomac Mills  

A 38-year-old man had his car stolen at gunpoint at Potomac Mills mall Monday evening, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the IKEA at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 to investigate a carjacking. The victim reported to police that he had parked his car in a loading area when he was approached by an unknown man, said police spokesman Officer Renee Carr in a press release.
The suspect opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim get out of the vehicle, Carr said. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the area, Carr said.
No shots were fired and there was no physical contact between the victim and the suspect, Carr said.
Officers canvassed the area for the vehicle, a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate UGK-4004, but it was not found, Carr said.
Police are searching for a Black male, about 5’8,” possibly in his early 20s, with a thin build, Carr said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and carrying a firearm.
