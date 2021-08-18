You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: carjacking reported at Potomac Mills  

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A 38-year-old man had his car stolen at gunpoint at Potomac Mills mall Monday evening, according to Prince William County police.  

Officers responded to the IKEA at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 to investigate a carjacking. The victim reported to police that he had parked his car in a loading area when he was approached by an unknown man, said police spokesman Officer Renee Carr in a press release.  

The suspect opened the driver’s door and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim get out of the vehicle, Carr said. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove out of the area, Carr said.  

No shots were fired and there was no physical contact between the victim and the suspect, Carr said.  

Officers canvassed the area for the vehicle, a 2013 Silver Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate UGK-4004, but it was not found, Carr said.  

Police are searching for a Black male, about 5’8,” possibly in his early 20s, with a thin build, Carr said. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and carrying a firearm.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters