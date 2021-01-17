A Bristow woman was killed Sunday morning after her vehicle struck a traffic light pole on Prince William Parkway near Balls Ford Road, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash at 7:47 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, to investigate the crash. They arrived to find that a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Prince William Parkway, approaching Balls Ford Road, when it struck the traffic light pole at the intersection, said Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, Beard said in a news release.
The deceased driver has been identified as Nicole Alloua Gnangni Felix, 58, of Bristow, Beard said.
Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release said.
