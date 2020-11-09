An 18-year-old Bristow man is facing weapons charges after he inadvertently shot a 19-year-old acquaintance with his shotgun, according to Prince William County police.
The 19-year-old victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to a residence in the 12500 block of Chippenham Court in Bristow at 9:57 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, to investigate the shooting, which was reported to have occurred earlier that evening, Perok said in a news release.
The investigation revealed the 18-year-old was handling a shotgun when he inadvertently discharged a round that struck the 19-year-old in the upper body, Perok said.
Following the investigation, Brian Peter Kinsley, 18, of Bristow, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He was released on a court summons for a Feb. 3 court date, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.