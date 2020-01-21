Two juvenile boys were shot Monday while sitting in a vehicle parked on Bragg Lane in Manassas, and two suspects remain at large, according to police.
City of Manassas police responded to the area at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, in response to a call from someone in the community who reported hearing gunshots, Officer Sarah Maroney, City of Manassas spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation revealed two suspects confronted the boys while they were sitting inside vehicle, which was parked in the 9700 block of Bragg Lane, Maroney said in a news release.
The area is a townhome community behind the shopping center on Grant Avenue.
The suspects fled the area prior to police officers’ arrival. The victims were treated at a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Maroney said in a news release.
Police have not yet revealed the victims’ ages or what kind of vehicle they were sitting in.
"The case is still very much active," Maroney said in an email, adding that police cannot yet release many details.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact City of Manassas police on its non-emergency line at 703-257-8000.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the Manassas/Manassas Park Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or through the "p3 tips" app on mobile devices.
Crime Solvers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, Maroney said.
(2) comments
Probably gang related or illegals at it again.
Are both suspects juvenile? do we have to worry about them bringing these same guns to school? What was the motive for the shootings? Is it coincidental they were shot in the legs? Where are the suspects from? Why were they in this neighborhood?
