A body found in the Occoquan Reservoir Thursday evening has been identified as that of a 40-year-old Woodbridge man who was reported missing earlier in the day, according to police.
At about 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, Prince William County police responded to the 11700 block of Antietam Road in Lake Ridge after a resident reported seeing a man’s body in the water. Fire and rescue personnel responded and removed the body. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The deceased was identified as James Lloyd Moore, 40, of Woodbridge, Perok said in a news release.
Moore had been reported to police as missing Thursday morning after it was discovered he had left his home on Pineneedle Court in Woodbridge sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.
At the time of the initial report, there were no indications the individual was endangered, the release said.
Family members were checking areas where Moore was known to frequent when the body was discovered. The cause of death is not immediately known and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.
