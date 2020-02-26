An Ashland man was arrested Tuesday after his firearm discharged and fired a bullet into his neighbor’s kitchen wall, according to police.
Officers responded to the 15600 block of Three Otters Place at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, after a resident told police a bullet entered her home and lodged into the kitchen wall, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The area is a townhome community in the Ashland subdivision off Va. 234 in the Manassas area of Prince William County.
The investigation revealed the neighbor was “preparing his handgun for cleaning” when a round discharged through a wall and into the victim’s residence, Carr said in a news release.
The neighbor in possession of the firearm “immediately responded to the victim’s residence to check for injuries,” of which there were none, the news release said.
Kory Edward Franklin, 34, of the 15600 block of Three Otters Place in Manassas, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident. Franklin was released on a court summons ahead of a April 23 court date, the release said.
Woodbridge man arrested for Dale City armed robbery
A 59-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection with a robbery late Sunday night at an Exxon gas station in Dale City, according to police.
Officers responded to the Exxon at 13594 Quate Lane at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, to investigate a robbery.
An employee told police an unknown man entered the store, walked behind the counter, implied he had a weapon and threatened an employee before taking tobacco products from the shelves, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspect fled the business on foot, traveling north toward Ridgefield Road. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located, Carr said in a news release.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, detectives identified a suspect. Michael Anthony Sheffey, 59, of the 12000 block of Wadsworth Way in Woodbridge, was charged with robbery in connection with the incident.
Sheffey was incarcerated in Arlington County on Wednesday with a local court date pending, the news release said.
3 teens charged in 2 home burglaries in Manassas
Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old face charges in connection with two recent burglaries reported at a Manassas-area residence.
Officers were called to a home in the 8100 block of Bright Pond Way in Manassas in response to burglaries reported on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The investigation revealed that two juveniles, who were acquaintances of the homeowner’s children, entered the home through the front door, which was found unsecured on both dates.
The home was unoccupied during both incidents. Multiple electronic items, gaming systems, a cell phone and clothing were reported missing, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspects, identified as, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were located and arrested along with a third suspect, Conner James Brown, 18, of the 10000 block of Lake Forest Drive in Manassas, Carr said in a news release.
The 16-year-olds have been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny in connection with the incidents. Brown has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny, in connection with the incident, the release said.
Brown has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.
