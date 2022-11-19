Prince William County police released two photos Saturday evening of the suspect in a Saturday morning armed robbery of a Bank of America in Manassas.
Officers responded at 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, to the Bank of America at 8501 Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a reported robbery.
The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank, approached a teller, implied he had a firearm and passed a note demanding money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area. Officers and a police K-9 searched for the suspect, who was not located, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
No injuries were reported, and at no time during the encounter was a firearm displayed, Dickinson said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a black hat, a red shirt and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt beneath a blue jacket with grey or olive-green pants. He was also wearing white covers over all 10 fingers, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
