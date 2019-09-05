Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with a July 20 fatal shooting of a Louisa man who was apparently slain during a marijuana transaction in the Williamstown area of Dumfries, according to Prince William County police.
James Edward Grooms, 32, of Louisa, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, July 20, near the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Over the past several weeks, detectives arrested two Dumfries men and two Falls Church men in connection with Grooms’ death.
Detectives determined the victim arranged a marijuana transaction on the night of the shooting. A firearm was brandished in an attempt to rob the victim, who was then fatally shot, Perok said in a news release.
The four suspects were located and arrested with the assistance of detectives from the Prince William County Police Special Investigations Bureau and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Perok said.
Joshua Eduardo Hurtado, 19, of Dumfries, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4, and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the case. He is awaiting transportation to the county, Perok said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Shawn Deion Brown Jr., 21, of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony in connection with the case. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1, Perok said.
On Sunday, July 21, two Falls Church men -- Walter Aristides Guevara-Perez, 28, and Alexis Vladimir Guevara-Perez, 23 – were arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate the drug control act in connection with the case. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Perok said.
