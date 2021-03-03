A 36-year-old religious tutor from Woodbridge has been arrested for allegedly abusing two young children during at least one online and one in-person tutoring session, according to Prince William County police.
On Feb. 28, police detectives from Prince William County Police Department’s special victim’s unit, in conjunction with child protective services, began an investigation into incident, which was reported to have occurred at a home in the Dumfries area on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the investigation revealed that the family’s religious tutor exposed himself to two of their children, identified as a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, during an online tutoring session in February, prompting an investigation.
After further investigation, Perok said police learned the tutor allegedly physically abused the 12-year-old boy during an in-home tutoring session at the victim’s residence last November. During that encounter, the man allegedly forced the boy to remove his clothing before binding his hands and feet to a chair with zip-tie restraints and repeatedly striking him with a cane as punishment, Perok said in a news release.
On Monday, March 1, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Adam Ahmad Countee, who was located and arrested at his Woodbridge residence without incident later that evening. A search warrant was also subsequently obtained and executed at the home, the release said.
Countee is being held without bond. He is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, two counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children, and one count of cruelty and injuries to children, the release said.
