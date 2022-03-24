An armed "individual" was detained by Prince William County police Thursday morning after gunshots were heard outside Rippon Middle School, according to police.
Police have yet to release much information about the incident except to say that gunshots were heard and a person is in custody. There are no injuries, the police department said in a Facebook post.
"Prince William County police have detained an individual after a gunshot was heard near Rippon MS," the Facebook post said.
"School staff alerted the [school resource officer] to the gunshot," the post said. "The SRO encountered the armed individual on school property and detained him without incident. No injuries reported."
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
