Prince William County police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Montclair.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 16170 Country Club Drive at 5:38 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to investigate a robbery, Prince William County police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
A 7-Eleven employee told police that a masked man entered the convenience store, approached the counter, brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said in the news release.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, police said. No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black man last seen wearing a black shirt, a mask, light blue jeans, gloves and boots.
