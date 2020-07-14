An armed man fired a bullet into the ceiling of a Woodbridge restaurant Monday morning and then forced employees into the freezer before fleeing, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1307 Devils Reach Road in Woodbridge at 9:19 a.m. on Monday, July 13, to investigate robbery, Prince William County police Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said an unknown man followed an employee into the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded they open the safe.
At one point, the suspect fired a round into the ceiling of the restaurant, Carr said in the news release.
The suspect forced the employees into the freezer area before fleeing the restaurant, police said.
No injuries were reported. Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but did not locate the suspect, the news release said.
An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, police said.
The investigation continues.
The suspect is described as Black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing multi-colored clothing.
