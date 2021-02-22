Prince William County police are asking the public's help in locating a missing Woodbridge teen who was last seen leaving the Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center in Manassas on Sunday night.
The investigation revealed Gabriela Michelle Aguilar, 17, was last seen leaving the hospital at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Gabriela resides on Hazelton Drive in Woodbridge and is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances. She may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, Carr said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this teen is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Gabriela is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on her left hand, right forearm, and thigh.
Gabriela was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, the release said.
