Prince William County police are searching for three female suspects after a 14-year-old girl was robbed and assaulted early Wednesday in the Virginia Railway Express parking lot near Belmont Bay.
Officers were called to the VRE lot at 1040 Express Drive in Woodbridge at 12:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to investigate after the victim reported that she and multiple male acquaintances were in the parking lot when they were approached by three masked individuals, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Two of the suspects brandished firearms before both groups engaged in a physical altercation. During the encounter, three female suspects assaulted the 14-year-old victim her before taking her property, Carr said in a news release.
Eventually, the parties separated, and the victim ran to a nearby business where police were called. Fire and rescue personnel responded and treated the girl at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
