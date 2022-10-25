Prince William County police are asking the public's help to find a missing and endangered 16-year-old Woodbridge boy.
Christopher Canales left his home on Lacebark Elm Court in Woodbridge at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Later that evening, he sent concerning statements to a family member, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Christopher is described as a white male who is about 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, glasses and a small birthmark on the left side of his chin. Police do not have a description of the clothing he was wearing when he left his home, the release said.
Christopher is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered, Carr said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding Christopher's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
