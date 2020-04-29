Prince William County police are asking the public's help locating Bryanna “Bri” Beatrice Isasi, 16, of Woodbridge, who has been missing since Wednesday, April 28, according to police.
Bri was last seen in the area of Union Station in Washington D.C. at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday April 28.
She was scheduled to take a train to visit family in New York. Detectives believe Bri did not board the train, and her current whereabouts are unknown, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman, said in a news release.
On Wednesday, April 29, Bri was in communication with a family member and made concerning statements during those interactions, Perok said.
Bri is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Bryanna “Bri” Beatrice Isasi is described as a black female, 16, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring and a tattoo on her upper right chest
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, torn blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.
