Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 69-year-old Manassas man who suffers from dementia.
Benjamin Wible was last seen at about 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23 walking on Flowerden Lane. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored zippered fleece, according to a City of Manassas Police press release.
Mr. Wible suffers from a dementia and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, the police news release said.
Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area while they investigate, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Manassas City police at 703-257-8000.
Attached is the information and picture of Mr. Wible. At this time, police are in the area searching.
