Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to locate a nonverbal Manassas man who has been missing from his Sudley area home since Monday morning.
Talaat Aziz Syan, 59, left his residence on Botsford Road, in an area off Sudley Manor Drive east of Sudley Road, at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Ryan is nonverbal and has paralysis on the right side of his body, said Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Ryan is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered, Carr said in a news release.
Syan is described as a white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and green and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red fitted cap, a gray vest, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Syan's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.