Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Heritage Hunt man who left his home at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Nicanor Concepcion, 78, left his home Heritage Hunt Drive in the Haymarket area of Prince William County in a black 2013 Toyota 4-runner bearing a Virginia registration of GU8, according to Officer Ami Newman-Paul, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered, Paul-Newman said in a news release.
Newman-Paul is described as a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and brown eyes, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Concepion's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
