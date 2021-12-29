You have permission to edit this article.
Police are searching for a missing, 12-year-old Woodbridge girl who may be driving her family's car

Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo

Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo

 Carr, Renee

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered Woodbridge girl, 12, who may have left home with the family car.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, police announced they were looking for Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo, 12, who left her residence on Rope Drive in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County on Dec. 28.

Daniella is believed to be in possession of the family’s 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia tags: UTE-7727, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a police spokesman.

Daniella is presumed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is listed as endangered due to her age, Perok said in a news release. 

Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo is described as a Hispanic female who is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Daniella was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and white/gray pajama pants, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding Daniella's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department, the release said. 

