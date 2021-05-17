You have permission to edit this article.
Police are searching for a man wanted in a mid-morning armed robbery in Manassas

Suspect 2.jpg

Does this person look familiar? Police are asking the public's help to identify this man, who is wanted in connection with a mid-morning armed robbery in the mid-county area outside Manassas.

Prince William police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, in a residential area off of Va. 234 in the mid-county area during a planned sale of vehicle parts.

Suspect 1.jpg

Does this person look familiar? Police are asking the public's help to identify this man, who is wanted in connection with a mid-morning armed robbery in the mid-county area outside Manassas.

Officers responded to a residential area near Tayloe and Gordon drives in the Manassas area of Prince William County at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, after a 36-year-old man was held at gunpoint and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Suspect vehicle.png

A photo of the vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in connection with a Tuesday, May 11, armed burglary in Manassas.

The victim told police he was contacted by an unknown man who arranged to sell him several vehicle parts. Shortly after the victim arrived in the area, a white SUV pulled up and parked next to the victim. The driver of the SUV approached the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the victim, Carr said in a news release.

Upon receiving the money, the suspect fled the area in the white SUV. The victim immediately contacted the police. No injuries were reported, the release said.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a photos of the suspect and his vehicle from a nearby business. The photos are being made public in an attempt to identity the suspect, the release said.

Police are looking for a white man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask with skulls on it, blue jeans and black/white shoes, the release said.

