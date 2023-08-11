Police are searching for a 35-year-old woman in connection with the non-fatal stabbings early Friday morning of two people at a Woodbridge apartment complex.
Officers responded at 4:08 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 to investigate a stabbing at the Summerland Heights Apartments, located in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn off of the Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. They found that two people – a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man – had been stabbed during a verbal altercation, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesperson.
One of the victims, the 59-year-old man, attempted to de-escalate the situation between the two women. Both victims were given first aid on the scene before being flown to local hospitals for treatment. They are both expected to survive, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect fled from the apartment complex before police arrived. Searches by a police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter have so far been unsuccessful, Perok said.
Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of Khadija Ayesha Campbell, 35, of Woodbridge, who is wanted for two counts of malicious wounding.
Campbell is described as a Black female who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with short curly black hair and brown eyes, according to police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police at 703-792-7000.
