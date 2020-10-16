Prince William County police are searching for a 22-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun from inside his Manassas area home, striking an acquaintance who was standing outside, according to police.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The incident does not appear to be random, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas at 12:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to investigate the shooting. They learned the two men were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The victim was struck by a bullet in the lower body and was transported to a local hospital, where he became uncooperative with investigators, Perok said in a news release.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Oscar Javier Miranda, 22, of the 8100 block of Portwood Turn. Miranda is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighting 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Miranda is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Miranda's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
