Police are looking for missing, endangered 24-year-old Woodbridge woman

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered adult, Dasha Achaia Quinn, 24, of Woodbridge.
Quinn was last seen leaving the Bowes Lane area of Woodbridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at about 6 a.m. after making concerning statements to a friend, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Quinn is believed to be traveling in a Black Chrysler 300 sedan bearing Virginia tags: UBG-6957.
Quinn is described as a black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has brown curly hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black and gold Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Crocs shoes, Carr said in a news release.
Quinn resides on Steerage Circle in Woodbridge. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
