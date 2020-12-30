The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy from Woodbridge.
Police are looking for Paolo Patricio Vasquez-Galarza, 16, who left his Starling Court home around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Paolo made concerning statements to family members before leaving, according to a Prince William County police press release.
Paolo may be in the area around Cloverdale Park, Hylton High School or in local homeless camps, the release said.
Paolo is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding Paolo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
Paolo Patricio Vasquez-Gelarza is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 127 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and with “NASA” written on the front and burgundy colored shoes, the release said.
