A 55-year-old man is dead and three others – including a teenage boy -- were seriously injured Wednesday night in a domestic shooting that occurred in a home outside Manassas. A 21-year-old man is in custody after he fled the scene but crashed his vehicle in Fauquier County, according to Prince William police.
Officers responded to a home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to investigate the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims, two adult women and a male teen juvenile, were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. All victims are family members, Perok said in a news release.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving at the home. The vehicle was located in the Delaplane area of Fauquier County after reportedly crashing and becoming inoperative, Perok said.
The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, was eventually located by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies. Prince William County homicide detectives are working with Fauquier County law-enforcement officials to continue the investigation, Perok said.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is available.
(1) comment
Four shot, at least one dead
Shooter on the run. Reportedly wearing all black.
