Police are asking the public's help to find missing, endangered Woodbridge boy, 15

Prince William County police are asking the public’s help to find a missing and endangered Woodbridge teen who was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Konner Richard Pierce, 15, walked away from Colgan High School located on Va. 234 at about 2 p.m. The investigation revealed that concerning statements were found on Konner’s phone, according to Prince William County police.
Konner is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.
Konner is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white ball cap, a Star Wars mask, a 5.11 jacket, blue jeans and black New Balance shoes, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
