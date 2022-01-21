Police are asking the public's help to find missing 20-year-old Dumfries man

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to locate Joseph Kojo Asempa Dennis, 20, of Dumfries, who is considered missing and endangered by the police department.
Dennis was last seen leaving the Shorehaven Apartments located on Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries on Thursday, Jan. 13 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Dennis resides in the McGuffeys Court area of Prince William County, police said in a Friday evening news release.
Dennis is described as a Black male who is 20 years old. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, a Burger King Uniform, black pants, black/brown shoes, a gold watch and a silver necklace, police said in the Jan. 21 release.
Dennis is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as endangered. Anyone with information regarding Dennis' whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.