Police announce enhanced drunk driving enforcement

The Prince William County Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Virginia this month in an effort to deter drunk driving and boost enforcement.  

The county police department’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and continue through Sept. 6, according to a police news release. 

One aim of the campaign is to boost awareness of recent law changes that created harsher penalties for impaired drivers. A law passed in 2020 increased the offense of drunk driving that causes permanent and significant impairment to another person from a class 6 felony to a class 4 felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison. The law also created a class 6 felony for drunk driving that causes serious bodily injury that is not permanently disabling, the release said. 

By educating our communities on the importance of driving sober, we can help avoid loss of life, debilitating injuries, and unbearable heartache,” the release said.  

Impaired driving is both reckless and preventable. Drivers break the law by driving impaired, putting thousands of travelers at risk every day. The police department wants drivers to know impaired driving is not tolerated. No excuses and no warnings. If drivers are caught driving impaired, they will be arrested. 

