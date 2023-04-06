A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the March 20 fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Woodbridge man that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center on Hoadly Road.
On April 5, Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 46, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Richard Del Cid, 37, of Woodbridge, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok a Prince William County police spokesman.
The police investigation revealed that the men were known to each other and the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Mayorga, Del Cid and a woman who was present during the shooting. The Del Cid and woman, who was not named, met in the parking lot to exchange documents, Perok said in a news release.
Mayorga allegedly followed Del Cid and the woman to another area of the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Mayorga later turned himself in to the police on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction, the release said.
Following their investigation, detectives linked Mayorga to the murder and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Mayorga was served on charges related to the homicide at the Arlington County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated on a previous charge from an unrelated matter, the release said.
Mayorga was charged on Wednesday, April 5 on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remained in custody Thursday, April 6, the release said.
