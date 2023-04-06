Hoadly Road shooting Richard Del Cid victim

A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was fatally shot March 20 in the parking lot of the Hoadly Market Place in the Prince William County area of Manassas. 

 John Calhoun
Mauricio Antonio Mayorga

Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 46
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.