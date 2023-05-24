Prince William County police are again searching for a missing 11-year-old Triangle boy who left his home for a second time at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
Police began searching for Brandon Allen Finney, 11, when he initially left his home on Tuesday, May 23. Brandon was then safely located later that day, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Brandon left home for a second time at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24. Although he is missing under voluntarily circumstances, he is still considered endangered because of his age, Perok said in a news release.
Brandon is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white Champion-brand jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding Brandon's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
