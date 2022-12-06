Prince William County police were responding to Tuesday night to a shooting in the Coverstone area of Manassas that has left one person injured.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to tweet from the Prince William County Police Department posted at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The extent of the victim's injuries were not immediately reported by police.
The shooting occurred in the 10900 block of Hiram Court in Manassas, a residential area near Ashton Avenue and Coverstone Drive. Police have not yet reported any arrests in connection with the incident.
Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area, police said.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
