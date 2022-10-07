The actions of four Prince William and Manassas police officers involved in a Sept. 1 shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Woodbridge man were deemed “justified and reasonable” by an independent criminal investigation as well as a separate review by Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Prince William County police announced Friday.
The shooting claimed the life of Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, and left Shane Dareon Pollard, 30, both of Woodbridge, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The two were struck by gunfire during a multi-agency, undercover police buy of the deadly opioid fentanyl that took place in a Dale City townhome development and devolved into an exchange of gunfire between three suspects and police, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Four police officers fired their weapons during the incident: two Prince William County detectives and two City of Manassas detectives.
All were in plain clothing at the time of shootings, but other detectives on scene wore ballistic vests displaying “POLICE,” Perok said in a Friday news release.
The law-enforcement investigation into the shooting was conducted by the regional “Critical Incident Response Team,” which is comprised of investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in the Northern Virginia area.
None of the agencies involved in the undercover operation and shooting were involved in the criminal investigation, the release said.
Ashworth reviewed the investigation’s findings separately and found the officers’ use of deadly force to be “both justified and reasonable under the circumstances,” Ashworth said in the news release.
“In this incident, the danger posed by three suspects in the vehicle was real and posed an imminent threat of death or bodily harm to the officers,” Ashworth said in the release. “Accordingly, I find that the use of deadly force was both justified and reasonable under the circumstances of this tragic encounter.”
Ashworth’s office has not issued a separate statement about her findings and did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday morning.
Police: Suspects fired ‘almost immediately’ after police commanded ‘Stop!’
In addition to the results of the criminal investigation, Prince William County Police released more details about how the shooting unfolded, including that Carter and Pollard were struck by gunfire after they and a third suspect -- Jalil Michael Turner, 18, of no fixed address -- were attempting to flee from the area in their vehicle.
As the suspects were leaving, law enforcement officers waiting in separate vehicles nearby converged upon the suspects’ vehicle and began exiting their vehicle in an effort to arrest the suspects, the release said.
Gunshots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle “almost immediately” after the police officers issued a command “Stop!” the release said.
The four detectives returned fire on the suspects’ vehicle, striking both Carter and Pollard. The suspects’ vehicle and one of the responding detective’s vehicles was struck in the exchange of gunfire, the release said.
“Additional surveillance video recovered from a nearby residence showed rounds being fired from inside the suspect vehicle, through the windshield and towards law enforcement,” the release said.
After the exchange of gunfire, Pollard, who was driving, quickly reversed the vehicle, striking two unoccupied parked vehicles, one of which slid into a third unoccupied parked vehicle.
No shots were fired after the collision as detectives moved closer to the suspects’ vehicle to assess the conditions of the men inside. Detectives obtained a ballistic shield before approaching the vehicle. They then issued commands to Turner, who arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Both Pollard, who was in the driver’s seat, and Carter, who was in the front passenger seat, were found suffering gunshot wounds. Detectives and responding patrol officers provided first aid to both men until rescue personnel arrived on scene. Both were transported to an area hospital, where Carter died from his injuries on Sept. 4, according to an earlier news release.
Police recovered an “illegally modified firearm with an extended magazine with the capability of being fully automatic,” from Carter’s possession. The firearm was later determined to have been stolen, the release said.
A separate gun was recovered from the vehicle where Turner was seated, the release said.
Carter’s identity was not immediately known to police. He was identified a few days later via fingerprint analysis, the release said.
Officers involved not identified
The four police detectives who discharged their weapons during the shooting were not wearing body cameras because of the “nature” of the undercover operation. The investigations have not yet been able to determine which of the officers’ rounds struck Carter and Pollard. Additional analysis is still being conducted, the release said.
The detectives are also not being named due to their ongoing undercover operations, but none had previously been involved in a “deadly force encounter” or officer-involved shooting, the release said.
“Due to separate and ongoing undercover operations with the involved members, their identities or other personnel information are not being disclosed to ensure [they] are not placed in jeopardy, and to preserve the integrity of their continuing cases,” the release said.
Undercover drug buy part of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force
The fatal police shooting stemmed from an investigation and undercover operation involving the FBI Safe Streets Task Force as well as members of the Prince William County Police Department’s Gang Unit.
The task force consisted of detectives with the Prince William County, City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park police departments as well as agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the release said.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the task force and gang unit were conducting a “controlled buy” as part of an ongoing operation into the distribution of fentanyl in Prince William County, the release said.
The plan called for an undercover detective on the task force to purchase 1,000 fentanyl pills and possibly at least one firearm from Turner, the release said.
During an earlier “controlled buy” in August, the same undercover detective purchased about 500 fentanyl pills from Turner, the release said.
At the time of the August drug buy, a second man, later identified as Carter, accompanied Turner but remained in the vehicle during the transaction.
The Sept. 1 drug buy, which resulted in the shooting, took place on Fox Glove Court at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Turner’s request, the release said.
The three suspects, Turner, Carter and Pollard, were present at the Fox Glove Court location when the undercover officer arrived. During the transaction, the undercover detective was robbed at gunpoint, the release said.
Both Pollard and Turner have been charged with robbery resulting in death, and Turner has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident, according to an earlier news release.
Turner is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Detention facility, according to an earlier news release. Pollard's status was not immediately available Friday.
Police departments still conducting internal reviews
Each respective law-enforcement agency is continuing separate independent administrative investigations into the shooting involving their members.
A final review of the incident as it pertains to members of the Prince William County Police Department will be conducted by the the department's "Use of Deadly Force Review Board," which will examine all aspects of the incident, the release said.
The board will determine if the shooting was within policy and will suggest any recommendations as needed based on their findings, the release said.
"The findings in the administrative investigation are not considered criminal in nature and are solely exploring if the actions by police department members were within policy and followed appropriate training," the release said.
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham expressed his condolences to Carter's family and called the incident a "tragedy."
“I’d first like to express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Carter. This is a tragedy and any loss of life, regardless of the circumstances, is difficult,” Newsham said in a statement.
“I’d further like to recognize the heroic actions of those law enforcement members involved when confronted with gunfire in a life-threatening situation while trying to remove a dangerous narcotic like fentanyl from our community. I am extremely grateful no officers or bystanders were injured.”
City of Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen called the incident "tragic" and "difficult for everyone."
"The officers involved were trying to remove dangerous narcotics (fentanyl) and guns from our streets when they were faced with a life-threatening situation by being fired upon,” Keen said. “We are lucky and thankful that no further injuries to bystanders or the officers occurred.”
