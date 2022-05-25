A 9-year-old Woodbridge girl remained in critical condition at an area hospital Wednesday morning after she was struck by a bullet police say was shot by someone -- possibly a juvenile -- who was walking in the area and fired a weapon.
Police have made no arrests in the incident but are looking for suspects described as "teenaged Black males wearing dark clothing," according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, where they found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds. They used their trauma kits to treat the girl upon arriving at the scene until rescue personnel arrived on scene, Carr said in a news release.
The girl was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition Wednesday morning, Carr said.
The police investigation revealed that "a group of males, possibly juveniles, were walking in the area when one of them fired multiple rounds," Carr said. "Detectives have initially determined that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting."
The bullets also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home. No additional victims or property damage were reported.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.
"Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community," Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
