Police: 9-year-old girl grazed by bullet while inside a Woodbridge apartment as groups exchange gunfire outside

A 9-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while inside a Woodbridge apartment Thursday night after two groups exchanged gunfire outside, according to police.
Officers responded to the Riverwood apartments, located in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge, at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, to investigate after an initial report of shots fired. Residents told police gunshots were heard before two groups left the area on foot and in vehicles, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed the 9-year-old girl was inside an apartment when she was stuck by a bullet when the two groups fired at each other. One group was near a shed on George Page Place, while the other was near a playground on Yosocomico Lane, Carr said in a news release.
Officers were told the girl was hit while they were canvasing the area. Rescue personnel treated her at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.
Officers located an unoccupied parked car and a tree that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Multiple shell casings were located in the areas where the groups were observed. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported, the release said.
Police are searching for one man who was seen walking away from the scene with a firearm. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white muscle-style shirt, dark colored jeans and carrying a firearm, the release said.
