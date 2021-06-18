You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: 9-year-old girl grazed by bullet while inside a Woodbridge apartment as groups exchange gunfire outside

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A 9-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while inside a Woodbridge apartment Thursday night after two groups exchanged gunfire outside, according to police.

Officers responded to the Riverwood apartments, located in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge, at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, to investigate after an initial report of shots fired. Residents told police gunshots were heard before two groups left the area on foot and in vehicles, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The investigation revealed the 9-year-old girl was inside an apartment when she was stuck by a bullet when the two groups fired at each other. One group was near a shed on George Page Place, while the other was near a playground on Yosocomico Lane, Carr said in a news release.

Officers were told the girl was hit while they were canvasing the area. Rescue personnel treated her at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.

Officers located an unoccupied parked car and a tree that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Multiple shell casings were located in the areas where the groups were observed. No additional injuries nor property damage were reported, the release said.

Police are searching for one man who was seen walking away from the scene with a firearm. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white muscle-style shirt, dark colored jeans and carrying a firearm, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters